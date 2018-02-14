Netflix scoops up TV guru Ryan Murphy in what’s said to be a five-year, $300 million deal

Ryan Murphy

Love him or hate him, television guru Ryan Murphy knows how to draw eyes and spur conversation. As such, the mind behind shows like Nip/Tuck, American Horror Story, and American Crime Story is a hot commodity; so hot, in fact, that he’s just landed a deal with Netflix that’s said to be for five years and worth $300 million. Murphy’s acquisition is just the latest in Netflix’s bid to scoop up the industry’s most buzzworthy creators. Just last year, the streaming giant made a similar deal with Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes.

“Ryan Murphy’s series have influenced the global cultural zeitgeist, reinvented genres and changed the course of television history,” says Ted Sarandos, the chief content officer at Netflix. “His unfaltering dedication to excellence and to give voice to the underrepresented, to showcase a unique perspective or just to shock the hell out of us, permeates his genre-shattering work.”

Murphy also asserts that he’ll continue to pursue his mission of creating vehicles for women, minorities, and those from the LGBTQ. “The history of this moment is not lost on me,” he said. “I am a gay kid from Indiana who moved to Hollywood in 1989 with $55 in savings in my pocket, so the fact that my dreams have crystallized and come true in such a major way is emotional and overwhelming to me. I am awash in genuine appreciation for Ted Sarandos, Reed Hastings and Cindy Holland at Netflix for believing in me and the future of my company which will continue to champion women, minorities and LGBTQ heroes and heroines, and I am honored and grateful to continue my partnership with my friends and peers at Fox on our existing shows.”

This news comes in the wake of Netflix announcing two new series from Murphy: The Politician, a new hourlong comedy, and Ratched, a One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel. It also signals the end of his relationship with 20th Television, which is currently in the midst of a $52 billion sale to Disney.

Over on FX, Murphy is in the midst of airing his latest installment in the American Crime Story franchise, this one about the murder of designer Gianni Versace. His American Horror Story series just wrapped up its seventh season last year. Murphy will continue to serve as an executive producer on those shows, as well as his other series, which include Feud, Pose, and Fox’s 911.