New Deadpool 2 trailer introduces Josh Brolin’s Cable: Watch

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 16th, 2018. With the film’s release quickly approaching, a new trailer has been revealed and it’s noteworthy for the debut of Cable. Josh Brolin plays the time-traveling mutant who ultimately teams up with Ryan Reynolds’ titular character. Watch the trailer below.

The sequel to Reynolds’ R-rated super hero smash is directed by David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) from a script penned by Deadpool 1 scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The cast returns Morena Baccarin as Deadpool/Wade Wilson’s girlfriend Vanessa, T.J. Miller as Weasel, and Brianna Hildebrand and Stefan Kapicic as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Colossus, respectively. Newcomers include mutant mercenary Domino, played by Atlanta star Zazie Beetz, and an unnamed villain, whose role will be played by Jack Kesy. Watch the first trailer here.