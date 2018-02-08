Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds perform “It’s a Beautiful World” with scissors player on Fallon: Watch

Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds shared their third offering, Who Built the Moon?, just before the close of 2017. Ahead of the elder Gallagher’s upcoming tour, he stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday to perform “It’s a Beautiful Life”.

(Read: A Conversation with Noel Gallagher)

Gallagher brought along the scissors player he debuted on Jools Holland back in November, and once again, she was the star of the show. Kudos to the sound technicians for allowing her instrumentation to be heard through the mix. Considering his initial reaction to the scissors player, Liam Gallagher must be off stewing somewhere. To top things off, there’s no chance of Liam recruiting another potato peeler during his headlining set at Parklife Festival this June; the makeshift instrument is understandably banned.

Replay Noel and the HFBs performance below.

Needless to say, any chance of the brothers revisiting the Christmas truce they teased last year is long gone. It’s not like Liam was committed to the idea, anyway.