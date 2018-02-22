Not surprisingly, Ted Cruz completely botches analogy comparing Democrats and Republicans to The Simpsons

Earlier today, the NRA hijacked a GIF from Parks and Rec in congratulating one of their spokespersons for vigorously defending guns rights over the sanctity of human life. Hours later, Republicans appropriated another iconic TV comedy, as Texas senator Ted Cruz used The Simpsons to explain the difference between America’s two main political parties.
Cruz, a Republican whose father may or may not have assassinated JFK, appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday. His appearance came hours after NRA leader Wayne LaPierre took the CPAC stage and accused gun control advocates of “exploiting” the recent school shooting massacre in Florida. Asked his opinion on the matter, Cruz said “the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson and Republicans are happily the party of Homer, Bart, Maggie and Marge.”
Ben Domenech, who interviewed Cruz, pointed to a particular episode of The Simpsons in which Lisa argues that the Second Amendment is “just a remnant from Revolutionary days and has no meaning today.” (In the same scene, Homer points a gun in Marge’s face.)
The absurdity of the analogy was not lost on Twitter.
Simpsons showrunner Al Jean also chimed in, tweeting, “Ted Cruz says Maggie Simpson would vote for him. I think Ted’s the one who could use a pacifier in his mouth.” He later added, “The way things are going even Mr. Burns is thinking of becoming a Democrat.”
Beto O’Rourke, a former bandmate of The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala, is running against Cruz if you’re looking for a place to donate.