Oh Sees announce 2018 tour dates

Last month, Oh Sees gifted fans with not one, but two new songs in “Dead Medic” and “A Few Days of Reflection”. The garage rockers are back today, this time with a massive tour announcement in tow.
The extensive trek launches in March and runs well through the end of October. It will see Oh Sees play in cities all across both North America and Europe, including Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, and Berlin. The John Dwyer-led outfit is also scheduled to perform three nights in a row at Brooklyn’s Warsaw venue.
Last August, Oh Sees put out Orc, which they followed-up in November with Memory of a Cut Off Head under their OCS moniker. According to a press statement, the band is expected to return to the studio next month to begin working the follow-up LP.
Consult the full itinerary below.
Oh Sees 2018 Tour Dates:
03/14 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
03/16 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/28 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Fest
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/30 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Fest
07/01 – Larz, DE @ Fusion Fest
07/03 – Leipzig, DE @ Connewitz
07/04 – Hambug, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich
07/05 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/08 – île du Gaou, FR @ Pointu Festival
07/14 – Haarlem, NL @ Kliko Festival
07/15 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
08/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
08/28 – Istanbul, TR @ Arts and Performance Center
00/05 – Koln, DE @ Gebaude 9
09/06 – Berlin, DE @ SO 36
10/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
10/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/08 – Missoula,MT @ Stage 112
10/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue and 7th St. Entry
10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
10/14 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater
10/15 – Montreal, QC @ Le National
10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/21 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry
10/22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s
10/28 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
10/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
10/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
Watch a clip from their recent show at San Francisco’s The Chapel: