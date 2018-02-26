Oh Sees announce 2018 tour dates

Oh Sees

Last month, Oh Sees gifted fans with not one, but two new songs in “Dead Medic” and “A Few Days of Reflection”. The garage rockers are back today, this time with a massive tour announcement in tow.

The extensive trek launches in March and runs well through the end of October. It will see Oh Sees play in cities all across both North America and Europe, including Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, and Berlin. The John Dwyer-led outfit is also scheduled to perform three nights in a row at Brooklyn’s Warsaw venue.

Last August, Oh Sees put out Orc, which they followed-up in November with Memory of a Cut Off Head under their OCS moniker. According to a press statement, the band is expected to return to the studio next month to begin working the follow-up LP.

Consult the full itinerary below.

Oh Sees 2018 Tour Dates:

03/14 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

03/16 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/28 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Fest

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/30 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Fest

07/01 – Larz, DE @ Fusion Fest

07/03 – Leipzig, DE @ Connewitz

07/04 – Hambug, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich

07/05 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/08 – île du Gaou, FR @ Pointu Festival

07/14 – Haarlem, NL @ Kliko Festival

07/15 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

08/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

08/28 – Istanbul, TR @ Arts and Performance Center

00/05 – Koln, DE @ Gebaude 9

09/06 – Berlin, DE @ SO 36

10/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/08 – Missoula,MT @ Stage 112

10/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue and 7th St. Entry

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/14 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater

10/15 – Montreal, QC @ Le National

10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/21 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

10/22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

10/28 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

10/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

10/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

Watch a clip from their recent show at San Francisco’s The Chapel: