Okkervil River announce new album, In the Rainbow Rain, share “Don’t Move Back to LA”: Stream

Okkervil River have announced their latest full-length effort, In the Rainbow Road. The follow-up to 2016’s Away is due out April 27 via ATO Records.
Produced by Shawn Everett (The War on Drugs, Alabama Shakes), the record is being billed as “the group’s most immediate — and meaningful — album to date.” Frontman and songwriter Will Sheff was rejuvenated by the tour supporting Away, so much so that he invited the band members who played behind him — Benjamin Lazar Davis (bass), Will Graefe (guitar), Sarah Pedinotti (keys) and Cully Symington (percussion) — to join him in studio for this new LP. That, coupled with the joy he’d felt attending Quaker meetings, led to an album full of “music intended to be hopeful, healing and uplifting.”
As a first listen, the band has shared the twangy, cruising “Don’t Move to LA”. In a press release, Sheff said the track “had a very straightforward impulse behind it: a bunch of my best friends all moved to LA and I was really sad about it so I wrote a song about how I didn’t want them to leave… I think the song is also kind of about my own deep and long-held desire to get the hell out of New York City.” I hear ya, Will.
Take a listen below.
Pre-orders for In the Rainbow Rain are available here.
In the Rainbow Rain Artwork:
In the Rainbow Rain Tracklist:
01. Famous Tracheotomies
02. The Dream And The Light
03. Love Somebody
04. Family Song
05. Pulled Up The Ribbon
06. Don’t Move Back To LA
07. Shelter Song
08. How It Is
09. External Actor
10. Human Being Song
Okkervil River will tour across the US this summer in support of In the Rainbow Rain. Their itinerary is ahead.
Okkervil River 2018 Tour Dates:
04/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC (Album Release Show)
05/20 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
05/21 – Carboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
05/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater
05/25 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
05/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teregram Ballroom
06/01 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
06/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
06/04 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
06/05 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
06/08 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
06/09 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
06/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
06/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
06/13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
06/15 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony
06/16 – Boston, MA @ Royale