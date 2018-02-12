Okkervil River announce new album, In the Rainbow Rain, share “Don’t Move Back to LA”: Stream

Okkervil River

Okkervil River have announced their latest full-length effort, In the Rainbow Road. The follow-up to 2016’s Away is due out April 27 via ATO Records.

Produced by Shawn Everett (The War on Drugs, Alabama Shakes), the record is being billed as “the group’s most immediate — and meaningful — album to date.” Frontman and songwriter Will Sheff was rejuvenated by the tour supporting Away, so much so that he invited the band members who played behind him — Benjamin Lazar Davis (bass), Will Graefe (guitar), Sarah Pedinotti (keys) and Cully Symington (percussion) — to join him in studio for this new LP. That, coupled with the joy he’d felt attending Quaker meetings, led to an album full of “music intended to be hopeful, healing and uplifting.”

As a first listen, the band has shared the twangy, cruising “Don’t Move to LA”. In a press release, Sheff said the track “had a very straightforward impulse behind it: a bunch of my best friends all moved to LA and I was really sad about it so I wrote a song about how I didn’t want them to leave… I think the song is also kind of about my own deep and long-held desire to get the hell out of New York City.” I hear ya, Will.

Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for In the Rainbow Rain are available here.

In the Rainbow Rain Artwork:

In the Rainbow Rain Tracklist:

01. Famous Tracheotomies

02. The Dream And The Light

03. Love Somebody

04. Family Song

05. Pulled Up The Ribbon

06. Don’t Move Back To LA

07. Shelter Song

08. How It Is

09. External Actor

10. Human Being Song

Okkervil River will tour across the US this summer in support of In the Rainbow Rain. Their itinerary is ahead.

Okkervil River 2018 Tour Dates:

04/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC (Album Release Show)

05/20 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

05/21 – Carboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

05/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

05/25 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

05/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teregram Ballroom

06/01 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

06/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

06/04 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

06/05 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

06/08 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

06/09 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

06/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

06/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

06/15 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony

06/16 – Boston, MA @ Royale