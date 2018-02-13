Ottawa Bluesfest reveals 2018 lineup: Foo Fighters, Beck, Dave Matthews Band to headline

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters with Beck

Ottawa Bluesfest has revealed its 2018 lineup. The Canadian mega fest goes from July 5th-15th at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa, Ontario.

Foo Fighters, Beck, Dave Matthews Band, and Sturgill Simpson top the eclectic bill. Other notable acts include Bryan Adams (!), The War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, Rae Sreummurd, Brockhampton, Chromeo, Ghostface Killah, Noname, M. Ward, Greta Van Fleet, Rise Against, Shaggy, Naughty By Nature, Benjamin Booker, and Nick Lowe with Los Straitjackets, among others.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 16th. Visit the festival’s website for more information.