Ozzy Osbourne announces dates for “No More Tours 2” farewell tour

Photo by Mark Weiss
Back in November, Ozzy Osbourne revealed plans for his final world tour. The former Black Sabbath frontman has now shared more details of the forthcoming trek, which he’s cheekily dubbed, “No More Tours 2.” (His previously final tour in 1992 was called “No More Tours.”)
“I’ve been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers,” Osbourne shared through a press statement. “I’m looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades.”
As reported previously, the tour is expected to continue into 2020. At its conclusion, Osbourne will retire from the road, but will continue to perform select live shows in the future. Osbourne will be joined on the road by his longtime collaborators Zakk Wylde (guitar), Blasko (bass), Tommy Clufetos (drums), and Adam Wakeman (keyboards).
The trek kicks off in late April with festival dates at Florida’s Welcome to Rockville and Fort Rock Festival prior to shows in Mexico and South America through May. It will continue with a six-week European leg of solo dates and festival appearances beginning on June 1st in Moscow, Russia.
Ozzy’s North America run with Stone Sour will kick off on August 30th in Allentown, Pennsylvania and hit cities including Boston, Dallas, and Los Angeles before concluding on October 13th in Las Vegas.
Tickets for the North American dates go on sale to the general public on February 17th at 10 a.m. through Live Nation. Check out the complete itinerary below.
Ozzy Osbourne 2018 Tour Dates:
04/27 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
04/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Fort Rock Festival
05/05 – Mexico @ Heaven & Hell Festival
05/08 – Santiago, CL @ Pista Atletica
05/11 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Geba
05/13 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
05/16 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski
05/18 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Esplanada Do Mineirao
05/20 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Apoteose
06/01 – Moscow, RU @ Olympiisky
06/03 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Ice Palace (Ledovi Dvorets)
06/06 – Finland @ Rockfest
06/08 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
06/10 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival
06/13 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks Festival
06/15 – Paris, FR @ Download Festival Paris
06/17 – Italy @ Firenze Rocks Festival
06/20 – Halden, NO @ Tons of Rock Festival
06/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhall Festival
06/24 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting
06/26 – Krakow, PL @ Impact Festival
06/28 – Oberhausen, DE @ König-Pilsnet Arena
06/30 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Spain
07/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Meo Arena
07/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Rock Fest Barcelona
07/08 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Live Park
08/30 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
09/01 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/06 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/08 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Amphitheatre
09/10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
09/12 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
09/14 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/19 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Center
09/21 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/23 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
09/28 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
09/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
10/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
10/06 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/09 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena