Ozzy Osbourne announces dates for “No More Tours 2” farewell tour

Photo by Mark Weiss

Back in November, Ozzy Osbourne revealed plans for his final world tour. The former Black Sabbath frontman has now shared more details of the forthcoming trek, which he’s cheekily dubbed, “No More Tours 2.” (His previously final tour in 1992 was called “No More Tours.”)

“I’ve been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers,” Osbourne shared through a press statement. “I’m looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades.”

As reported previously, the tour is expected to continue into 2020. At its conclusion, Osbourne will retire from the road, but will continue to perform select live shows in the future. Osbourne will be joined on the road by his longtime collaborators Zakk Wylde (guitar), Blasko (bass), Tommy Clufetos (drums), and Adam Wakeman (keyboards).

(Read: The 30 Most Anticipated Tours of 2018)

The trek kicks off in late April with festival dates at Florida’s Welcome to Rockville and Fort Rock Festival prior to shows in Mexico and South America through May. It will continue with a six-week European leg of solo dates and festival appearances beginning on June 1st in Moscow, Russia.

Ozzy’s North America run with Stone Sour will kick off on August 30th in Allentown, Pennsylvania and hit cities including Boston, Dallas, and Los Angeles before concluding on October 13th in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale to the general public on February 17th at 10 a.m. through Live Nation. Check out the complete itinerary below.

Ozzy Osbourne 2018 Tour Dates:

04/27 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

04/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Fort Rock Festival

05/05 – Mexico @ Heaven & Hell Festival

05/08 – Santiago, CL @ Pista Atletica

05/11 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Geba

05/13 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

05/16 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski

05/18 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Esplanada Do Mineirao

05/20 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Apoteose

06/01 – Moscow, RU @ Olympiisky

06/03 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Ice Palace (Ledovi Dvorets)

06/06 – Finland @ Rockfest

06/08 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/10 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival

06/13 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks Festival

06/15 – Paris, FR @ Download Festival Paris

06/17 – Italy @ Firenze Rocks Festival

06/20 – Halden, NO @ Tons of Rock Festival

06/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhall Festival

06/24 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

06/26 – Krakow, PL @ Impact Festival

06/28 – Oberhausen, DE @ König-Pilsnet Arena

06/30 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Spain

07/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Meo Arena

07/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Rock Fest Barcelona

07/08 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Live Park

08/30 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

09/01 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/06 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/08 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Amphitheatre

09/10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/12 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

09/14 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/19 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Center

09/21 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/23 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

09/28 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

10/06 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/09 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena