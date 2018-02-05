Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Paramore share retro video for “Rose-Colored Boy”: Watch

Not everything is as it seems for Hayley Williams and her '70s TV news crew

by
on February 05, 2018, 6:29pm
0 comments

In November, Paramore unveiled the music video for “Fake Happy”, which showed New York City residents feigning their sense of joy. In the band’s follow-up clip, this time for “Rose-Colored Boy”, a similar theme permeates: Sometimes things aren’t always as they seem.

Directed by Warren Fu (The Weeknd, HAIM), Paramore portray a ’70s TV news team that seems to be perpetually cheery. Of course, as is usually the case, there’s quite a bit of darkness and rage simmering just beneath the surface. Watch Hayley Williams and the rest of the crew of Wake Up! Roseville in the fun clip up above.

(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)

Both aforementioned tracks are off Paramore’s latest album — and one of 2017’s bestAfter Laughter. In support, this year they’re expected to perform at US festivals like Boston Calling and Bonnaroo; they’re also returning with the third installment of their PARAHOY! cruise.

Previous Story
R.I.P. John Mahoney, Frasier actor has died at the age of 77
Next Story
Willie Nelson cancels upcoming tour dates due to the flu
No comments