Paramore share retro video for “Rose-Colored Boy”: Watch

In November, Paramore unveiled the music video for “Fake Happy”, which showed New York City residents feigning their sense of joy. In the band’s follow-up clip, this time for “Rose-Colored Boy”, a similar theme permeates: Sometimes things aren’t always as they seem.

Directed by Warren Fu (The Weeknd, HAIM), Paramore portray a ’70s TV news team that seems to be perpetually cheery. Of course, as is usually the case, there’s quite a bit of darkness and rage simmering just beneath the surface. Watch Hayley Williams and the rest of the crew of Wake Up! Roseville in the fun clip up above.

(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)

Both aforementioned tracks are off Paramore’s latest album — and one of 2017’s best — After Laughter. In support, this year they’re expected to perform at US festivals like Boston Calling and Bonnaroo; they’re also returning with the third installment of their PARAHOY! cruise.