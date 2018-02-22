Parquet Courts announce new album, Wide Awake!, produced by Danger Mouse

Parquet Courts

Parquet Courts have announced a new album called Wide Awake!. Due out May 18th via Rough Trade, the full-length follows last year’s collaboration with Daniele Luppi and Karen O, MILANO, and 2016’s Human Performance.

The 13-track effort was produced by Brian Burton, aka Danger Mouse, who actually initiated the collaboration. The mega-producer’s offer was providential, as the Brooklyn garage rockers were looking for a way to push beyond their comfort zone. “I personally liked the fact that I was writing a record that indebted to punk and funk, and Brian’s a pop producer who’s made some very polished records,” said singer/guitarist A Savage. “I liked that it didn’t make sense.”

Illogical as it may have seemed, the collaboration led to an album that perfectly expressed the band’s current feelings of both ferocity and vulnerability. “In such a hateful era of culture, we stand in opposition to that — and to the nihilism used to cope with that — with ideas of passion and love,” explained guitarist/songwriter Austin Brown.

That anti-nihilistic search for serenity is well represented on the album’s lead single, “Almost Had To Start A Fight / In And Out Of Patience”. The track is a shambolic post-punk revivalist jam that’s held tightly together by Burton’s board work and drummer Max Savage’s taut percussion. “I want I want I want I want/ Not to feel numb about death,” Savage yelps poignantly. “Finding finding finding finding/ Peace is not an easy task/ We need we need we need we need/ To see if there’s any left.”

Take a listen via the lyric video below. Pre-orders for Wide Awake! are available here.

Wide Awake! Artwork:

Wide Awake! Tracklist:

01. Total Football

02. Violence

03. Before the Water Gets Too High

04. Mardi Gras Beads

05. Almost Had to Start a Fight/In And Out of Patience

06. Freebird II

07. Normalization

08. Back to Earth

09. Wide Awake

10. NYC Observation

11. Extinction

12. Death Will Bring Change

13. Tenderness

Parquet Courts will support Wide Awake! on their forthcoming tour, including a new batch of summer dates with Goat Girl. Find their complete docket ahead.

Parquet Courts 2018 Tour Dates:

02/22 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Coconut Grove Ballroom *

02/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever ^

02/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever #

04/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s – Levitation %

04/27 – Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival

04/28 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall

04/29 – Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/23 – Boston, MA @ Royale &

05/24 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom &

05/25 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall &

05/26 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount &

05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre &

05/28 – Detroit, MI @ El Club &

05/30 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre &

05/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line &

06/01 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada &

06/02 – St Louis, MO @ Ready Room &

06/03 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East &

06/05 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel &

06/06 – Carborro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle &

06/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club &

06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer &

07/04 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

07/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

07/06 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

07/08 – Hérouville saint Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard Festival

07/12 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Festival

07/14 – Beccles, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/15 – Kortrijk, BE @ De Kreun

07/17 – Duedingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

* = w/ Thurston Moore, Heron Oblivion

^ = w/ Mary Lattimore

# = w/ Anna St. Louis

% = w/ Ty Segall

& = w/ Goat Girl