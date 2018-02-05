Paul Simon announces “Homeward Bound” farewell tour

Photo by Jessica Gilbert

The Boxer is ready to hang up his gloves: Paul Simon has announced “Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour.” Kicking off in May, the 30-date outing encompasses shows in North America, Europe, and the UK, culminating with a massive concert at London’s Hyde Park featuring James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt in support.

In a statement, Simon confirmed his impending retirement from the road. He explained: “I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 9th. You can also grab them here.

Paul Simon 2018 Tour Dates:

05/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/18 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

05/19 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl

05/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

05/30 – Denver, CO @ Fidler’s Green

06/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

06/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

06/04 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

06/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center

06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

06/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

06/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/30 – Stockholm SE @ Ericsson Globe

07/01 – Oslo, NO @ Spketrum

07/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

07/05 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

07/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

07/10 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

07/11 – Glasgow, K @ SSE Hydro

07/13 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

07/15 – London, UK @ Hyde Park ^

^ = w/ James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt