Paul Simon announces “Homeward Bound” farewell tour

The Boxer is ready to hang up his gloves: Paul Simon has announced “Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour.” Kicking off in May, the 30-date outing encompasses shows in North America, Europe, and the UK, culminating with a massive concert at London’s Hyde Park featuring James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt in support.
In a statement, Simon confirmed his impending retirement from the road. He explained: “I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 9th. You can also grab them here.
Paul Simon 2018 Tour Dates:
05/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/18 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
05/19 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl
05/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
05/30 – Denver, CO @ Fidler’s Green
06/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
06/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/04 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
06/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center
06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
06/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
06/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/30 – Stockholm SE @ Ericsson Globe
07/01 – Oslo, NO @ Spketrum
07/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
07/05 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
07/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
07/10 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
07/11 – Glasgow, K @ SSE Hydro
07/13 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
07/15 – London, UK @ Hyde Park ^
^ = w/ James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt