Phish announce three-day Curveball festival

Phish

Phish have announced their latest standalone music festival, Curveball, taking place August 17th through 19th at Watkins Glen, New York. Like 2015’s Magnaball, the event promises unique live performances and a variety of activities, attractions, and art installations on the festival grounds.

Tickets go on sale March 2nd at Noon ET via the band’s website. Weekend passes will allow access to the camping area, but every vehicle will be required a separate camping vehicle pass.

Curveball is the latest addition to Phish’s 2018 summer tour, which kicks off July 17th in Lake Tahoe, Nevada before continuing on to cities including San Francisco, California; Austin, Texas; and Raleigh, North Carolina before closing out during the band’s eighth annual Labor Day Weekend residency in Commerce City, Colorado.

Check out the complete itinerary below and purchase tickets here.

Phish 2018 Tour Dates:

07/17 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys *

07/18 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys *

07/20 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

07/21 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

07/22 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

07/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

07/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

07/27 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

07/28 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

07/31 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

08/03 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre *

08/04 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre *

08/05 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre *

08/07 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/08 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/11 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

08/12 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

08/17 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Curveball

08/18 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Curveball

08/19 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Curveball

08/31 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park *

09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park *

09/02 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park *

* = Sold out