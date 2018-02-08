Menu
PJ Harvey shares haunting new song “An Acre of Land”: Stream

Her contribution to the forthcoming British thriller Dark River

by
on February 08, 2018, 10:55am
PJ Harvey, photo by Ben Kaye

PJ Harvey has contributed new, original music to the soundtrack for the upcoming British thriller Dark River. The film centers around a woman named Alice (played by Ruth Wilson) who, following the death of her father, “returns to her home village for the first time in 15 years, to claim the tenancy to the family farm she believes is rightfully hers.”

Last month, we got a glimpse of Harvey’s work in the movie’s trailer, which featured her haunting rendition of the English folk standard “An Acre of Land”. Now, the full, standalone song has been released. It’s a collaboration with UK composer Harry Escott. Take a listen below.

(Read: The Top 20 Rock ‘n’ Roll Solo Albums)

Dark River, directed by Clio Barnard (The ArborThe Selfish), opens in theaters February 23rd.

Harvey’s most recent song came in the form of “The Camp”, which she dedicated to the Syrian refugee crisis. Her last full-length was The Hope Six Demolition Project from 2016.

