Portugal. The Man add 2018 tour dates, including shows with Twin Peaks and Oh Sees

Photo by David Brendan Hall
Portugal. The Man beat the odds and scored a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance last month. Not one to rest on their laurels, however, the experimental rockers have expanded their already massive 2018 world tour with additional shows in the US and Europe.
New dates include a gig in Brooklyn on February 20th and one in Santa Barbara on April 21st to coincide with their appearance at Coachella. The major additions, however, come towards the end of the summer, as Portugal. the Man have announced a smattering of headlining shows for August, September, and October. Of note is an August 8th concert at Red Rocks with Oh Sees, a mid-September gig at Forest Hills Stadium with Lucius, and a pair of hometown arena shows in Anchorage, Alaska toward the end of October. Along the way, they’ll also share the stage with Twin Peaks and Cherry Glazerr.
Find the updated itinerary below, and grab tickets here. Everything is in continued support of their 2017 album, Woodstock.
Portugal. The Man 2018 Tour Dates:
02/06 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
02/08 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
02/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre @
02/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre @
02/11 – Madison, WI @ Overture Hall @
02/13 – Iowa City, IA @ IMU Ballroom @
02/14 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note @
02/16 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom @
02/17 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre @
02/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Public Auditorium @
02/20 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
02/21 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS @
02/22 – Providence, RI @ The Strand @
02/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem @
02/26 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
02/27 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
02/28 – Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre
03/17 – Teton Village, WY @ Jackson Hole Rendezvous Spring Festival
04/11 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Theater #
04/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Theater #
04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/18 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Convention Center $
04/21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara County Bowl $
04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/27 – Wayville, AU @ Groovin the Moo Festival
04/28 – Maitland, AU @ Groovin the Moo Festival
04/29 – Canberra, AU @ Groovin the Moo Festival
05/05 – Bendigo, AU @ Groovin the Moo Festival
05/06 – Townsville, AU @ Groovin the Moo Festival
05/12 – Bunbury, AU @ Groovin the Moo Festival
05/18 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
05/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
05/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
06/14 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
06/15 – Hunter, NY @ Mountain Jam
06/22 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/23 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/25 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium
06/28 – Sakt Gallen, CH @ OpenAir St. Gallen
06/29 – Panensky Tynec, CZ @ Aerodome Festival
07/01 – Ewjik, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
07/03 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
07/07 – Argeles, FR @ Les Deferlantes Festival
07/08 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/10 – Argeles Sur Mer, FR @ Parc de Valmy
07/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Hornstulls Strand Bar
07/13 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/14 – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Maritimo de Alges
07/15 – Barcelona, ES @ Apolo
07/18 – Moscow, RU @ Crocus City Hall
07/19 – Carhaix, FR @ Site de Kerampuilh
07/21-22 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
07/24 – London, UK @ Forum
07/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lawn at White River State Park
08/01 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheatre
08/08 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre %
08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
08/18-19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic
08/24 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
08/24 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
09/14 – New Orleans, LA @ The Sugar Mill
09/16 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium
09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union
09/20 – Richmond, VA @ Classic Amphitheater ^
09/22 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^
10/26 – Anchorage, AK @ Alaska Airlines Center
10/27 – Anchorage, AK @ Alaska Airlines Center
@ = w/ Twin Peaks
# = w/ Cherry Glazerr
$ = w/ Deap Vally
% = w/ Oh Sees
^ = w/ Lucius
To coincide with the tour news, the band has also shared a new music video for “Keep On”: