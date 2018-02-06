Portugal. The Man add 2018 tour dates, including shows with Twin Peaks and Oh Sees

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Portugal. The Man beat the odds and scored a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance last month. Not one to rest on their laurels, however, the experimental rockers have expanded their already massive 2018 world tour with additional shows in the US and Europe.

New dates include a gig in Brooklyn on February 20th and one in Santa Barbara on April 21st to coincide with their appearance at Coachella. The major additions, however, come towards the end of the summer, as Portugal. the Man have announced a smattering of headlining shows for August, September, and October. Of note is an August 8th concert at Red Rocks with Oh Sees, a mid-September gig at Forest Hills Stadium with Lucius, and a pair of hometown arena shows in Anchorage, Alaska toward the end of October. Along the way, they’ll also share the stage with Twin Peaks and Cherry Glazerr.

Find the updated itinerary below, and grab tickets here. Everything is in continued support of their 2017 album, Woodstock.

Portugal. The Man 2018 Tour Dates:

02/06 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

02/08 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

02/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre @

02/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre @

02/11 – Madison, WI @ Overture Hall @

02/13 – Iowa City, IA @ IMU Ballroom @

02/14 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note @

02/16 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom @

02/17 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre @

02/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Public Auditorium @

02/20 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

02/21 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS @

02/22 – Providence, RI @ The Strand @

02/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem @

02/26 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

02/27 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

02/28 – Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre

03/17 – Teton Village, WY @ Jackson Hole Rendezvous Spring Festival

04/11 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Theater #

04/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Theater #

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/18 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Convention Center $

04/21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara County Bowl $

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/27 – Wayville, AU @ Groovin the Moo Festival

04/28 – Maitland, AU @ Groovin the Moo Festival

04/29 – Canberra, AU @ Groovin the Moo Festival

05/05 – Bendigo, AU @ Groovin the Moo Festival

05/06 – Townsville, AU @ Groovin the Moo Festival

05/12 – Bunbury, AU @ Groovin the Moo Festival

05/18 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

05/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

05/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

06/14 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

06/15 – Hunter, NY @ Mountain Jam

06/22 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/23 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/25 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium

06/28 – Sakt Gallen, CH @ OpenAir St. Gallen

06/29 – Panensky Tynec, CZ @ Aerodome Festival

07/01 – Ewjik, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

07/03 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

07/07 – Argeles, FR @ Les Deferlantes Festival

07/08 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/10 – Argeles Sur Mer, FR @ Parc de Valmy

07/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Hornstulls Strand Bar

07/13 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/14 – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Maritimo de Alges

07/15 – Barcelona, ES @ Apolo

07/18 – Moscow, RU @ Crocus City Hall

07/19 – Carhaix, FR @ Site de Kerampuilh

07/21-22 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/24 – London, UK @ Forum

07/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lawn at White River State Park

08/01 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheatre

08/08 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre %

08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

08/18-19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic

08/24 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

09/14 – New Orleans, LA @ The Sugar Mill

09/16 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium

09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union

09/20 – Richmond, VA @ Classic Amphitheater ^

09/22 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

10/26 – Anchorage, AK @ Alaska Airlines Center

10/27 – Anchorage, AK @ Alaska Airlines Center

@ = w/ Twin Peaks

# = w/ Cherry Glazerr

$ = w/ Deap Vally

% = w/ Oh Sees

^ = w/ Lucius

To coincide with the tour news, the band has also shared a new music video for “Keep On”: