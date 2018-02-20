Stranger Things star Joe Keery leads psych-rock outfit Post Animal on new single, “Ralphie”: Stream

Stranger Things was one of our favorite TV shows of 2017, and the show’s reformed hunk Steve Harrington one of its best characters. And though his turn as Steve has made actor Joe Keery one of the show’s biggest rising stars, the native Chicagoan is still making time for his first love: Music. Before he linked up Stranger Things, Keery played guitar in burgeoning psych-rock outfit Post Animal, and now the band has just announced their official debut album, When I Think Of You In A Castle.

Keery won’t be joining the band as a full-time touring member, what with a third season of Stranger Things on the way and what’s no doubt a slew of studio meet-and-greets, but he does rear his floppy-haired head on the album’s lead single, “Ralphie”. The peppy, guitar-forward pop-rock song finds Keery trading vocals with bassist Dalton Allison, and one wonders if it’ll serve to influence fellow Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard as he records his band’s debut EP alongside Twin Peaks’ Cadien Lake James.

The band will also be embarking on a massive spring tour of North America that kicks off in early March and wraps up in late June. When I Think Of You In A Castle is due out on April 20th via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here, and check out the album’s artwork and tracklist, as well as their full list of tour dates, below.

When I Think Of You In A Castle Artwork:

When I Think Of You In A Castle Tracklist:

01. Everywhere All At Once

02. Gelatin Mode

03. Tire Eyes

04. Ralphie

05. Heart Made of Metal

06. Castle

07. Special Moment

08. Victory Lap-Danger Zone

09. One Thing

10. Dirtpicker

Post Animal 2018 Tour Dates:

03/09 – Davenport, IA @ Daytrotter

03/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Foam

03/11 – Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom

04/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

04/19 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

04/20 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

04/21 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

04/27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/28 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

05/02 – Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin

05/03 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

05/04 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/24 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

05/25 – Toronto, ON @ Smiling Buddha

05/26 – Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo

05/29 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

05/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

05/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

06/02 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

06/04 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

06/05 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

06/06 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight

06/09 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/11 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

06/16 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

06/17 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

06/18 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

06/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

06/21 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

06/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

06/23 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

06/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

06/28 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

06/29 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Front Room

06/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry