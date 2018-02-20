Stranger Things star Joe Keery leads psych-rock outfit Post Animal on new single, “Ralphie”: Stream

Stranger Things was one of our favorite TV shows of 2017, and the show’s reformed hunk Steve Harrington one of its best characters. And though his turn as Steve has made actor Joe Keery one of the show’s biggest rising stars, the native Chicagoan is still making time for his first love: Music. Before he linked up Stranger Things, Keery played guitar in burgeoning psych-rock outfit Post Animal, and now the band has just announced their official debut album, When I Think Of You In A Castle.
Keery won’t be joining the band as a full-time touring member, what with a third season of Stranger Things on the way and what’s no doubt a slew of studio meet-and-greets, but he does rear his floppy-haired head on the album’s lead single, “Ralphie”. The peppy, guitar-forward pop-rock song finds Keery trading vocals with bassist Dalton Allison, and one wonders if it’ll serve to influence fellow Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard as he records his band’s debut EP alongside Twin Peaks’ Cadien Lake James.
The band will also be embarking on a massive spring tour of North America that kicks off in early March and wraps up in late June. When I Think Of You In A Castle is due out on April 20th via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here, and check out the album’s artwork and tracklist, as well as their full list of tour dates, below.
When I Think Of You In A Castle Artwork:
When I Think Of You In A Castle Tracklist:
01. Everywhere All At Once
02. Gelatin Mode
03. Tire Eyes
04. Ralphie
05. Heart Made of Metal
06. Castle
07. Special Moment
08. Victory Lap-Danger Zone
09. One Thing
10. Dirtpicker
Post Animal 2018 Tour Dates:
03/09 – Davenport, IA @ Daytrotter
03/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Foam
03/11 – Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom
04/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
04/19 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
04/20 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
04/21 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
04/27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/28 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
05/02 – Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin
05/03 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
05/04 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/24 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
05/25 – Toronto, ON @ Smiling Buddha
05/26 – Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo
05/29 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott
05/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
05/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
06/02 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
06/04 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter
06/05 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room
06/06 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight
06/09 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/11 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
06/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater
06/16 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
06/17 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
06/18 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium
06/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord
06/21 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
06/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
06/23 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
06/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
06/28 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge
06/29 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Front Room
06/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry