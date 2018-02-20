Post Malone announces 2018 tour dates with 21 Savage and SOB X RBE

Post Malone tour poster featuring 21 Savage and SOB X RBE

Post Malone has announced dates for a North American summer tour. The 28-city outing kicks off in late April and features direct support from 21 Savage and rising rap collective SOB X RBE.

Tickets go on sale starting February 23rd. See Post Malone’s full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Post Malone 2018 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/26 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *^

04/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

04/29 – Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center *^

05/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *^

05/02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *^

05/04 – Sioux City Falls, IA @ Batter Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *^

05/08 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium *^

05/09 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheatre *^

05/10 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *^

05/11-13 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival

05/16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *^

05/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *^

05/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Preakness *

05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing *^

05/24 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *^

05/26 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *^

05/27 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^

05/29 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *^

06/01-03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/01-03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

06/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *^

06/05 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion *^

06/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn *^

06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood *^

06/14 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *^

06/15 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

06/16 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater *^

06/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center *^

06/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU *^

06/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM *^

06/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *^

07/06-08 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival

07/12-14 – Barcelona, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 – Dublin, IE @ Longitude Festival

07/16 – Parnu, ET @ Parnu Beach

08/18 – Tampere, FI @ Ratianniemi

08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/26 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

* = w/ 21 Savage

^ = w/ SOB X RBE

Each purchase includes a one physical copy of Post Malone’s forthcoming album, Beerbongs & Bentleys. The latest single from the album, “rockstar”, features 21 Savage. SOB X RBE recently appeared on The Black Panther soundtrack curated by Kendrick Lamar. Take a listen to both tracks below.