Post Malone announces 2018 tour dates with 21 Savage and SOB X RBE

Post Malone has announced dates for a North American summer tour. The 28-city outing kicks off in late April and features direct support from 21 Savage and rising rap collective SOB X RBE.
Tickets go on sale starting February 23rd. See Post Malone’s full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Post Malone 2018 Tour Dates:
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/26 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *^
04/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^
04/29 – Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center *^
05/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *^
05/02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *^
05/04 – Sioux City Falls, IA @ Batter Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *^
05/08 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium *^
05/09 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheatre *^
05/10 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *^
05/11-13 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival
05/16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *^
05/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *^
05/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Preakness *
05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing *^
05/24 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *^
05/26 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *^
05/27 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^
05/29 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *^
06/01-03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/01-03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival
06/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *^
06/05 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion *^
06/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn *^
06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood *^
06/14 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *^
06/15 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^
06/16 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater *^
06/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center *^
06/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU *^
06/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM *^
06/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *^
07/06-08 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival
07/12-14 – Barcelona, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/13 – Dublin, IE @ Longitude Festival
07/16 – Parnu, ET @ Parnu Beach
08/18 – Tampere, FI @ Ratianniemi
08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/26 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
* = w/ 21 Savage
^ = w/ SOB X RBE
Each purchase includes a one physical copy of Post Malone’s forthcoming album, Beerbongs & Bentleys. The latest single from the album, “rockstar”, features 21 Savage. SOB X RBE recently appeared on The Black Panther soundtrack curated by Kendrick Lamar. Take a listen to both tracks below.