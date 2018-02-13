Preoccupations share video for new single “Antidote”: Watch

Preoccupations rang in the new year by announcing a new album, New Material, and sharing the hypnotic video for lead single “Espionage”. Now, the four-piece previously known as Viet Cong is back with another video, this time for New Material’s “Antidote”.

As with their “Espionage” clip, this video from directors Michael Wallace and Evan Pearce is constructs itself from fundamental shapes, unnatural textures, and a relentless sense of movement. It pairs well with the song, which channels unease via Flegel’s ominous vocals and a steady, driving strain of metallic percussion. Watch it below.

“’Antidote’ is about humans forgetting that we’re apes, it’s about trying to make sense out of something that we’d be better off not trying to make sense of,” says the band’s Matt Flegel. “Its about having infinite knowledge at our fingertips, but still making all the wrong choices over and over. It’s about trying to find a moment in your day where you can take a breath and remember that we’re basically all just animals bumbling around.”

New Material arrives on March 23rd.