Public Image Ltd. announce “The Public Image is Rotten” 40th anniversary tour

John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, left the Sex Pistols in 1978 and formed the post-punk band, Public Image Ltd. In celebration of their 40th anniversary, the English group has announced “The Public Image is Rotten” tour spanning the UK, Europe, and Japan.
The 32-date UK and Europe leg of the tour kicks off in Bristol on May 30th and includes performances at Holland’s Retropop Festival, Poland’s Jarocin Festival, and a headlining set at London’s Camden Rocks Festival. The Japan dates will be confirmed in the near future, as well as a “very special London date.” No word on US tour dates.
PiL will also mark the anniversary with a career-spanning box set later this year, as well as a documentary sharing its name with the tour. The Tabbert Fiiller-directed documentary premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and will be shown at select cinemas at a later date.
Public Image Ltd. 2018 Tour Dates:
05/30 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
06/01 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy
06/02 – London, UK @ Camden Rocks Festival
06/04 – Coventry, UK @ The Copper Rooms
06/06 – Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront
06/08 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
06/09 – Holland, NL @ Retropop Festival
06/10 – Den Haag, NL @ Paard van Trojoe
06/12 – Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK @ O2 Academy
06/13 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC
06/15 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy
06/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
06/18 – Hull, UK @ Asylum, Hull University
06/21 – Cardiff, UK @ The Tramshed
06/23 – Exeter, UK @ Lemon Grove
06/24 – Wrexham, UK @ William Aston Hall
06/26 – Reading, UK @ Sub 89
06/27 – Frome, Somerset, UK @ Cheese & Grain
06/29 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
06/30 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
07/13 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna
07/15 – Jarocin, PL @ Jarocin Festival
08/05 – Blackpool, UK @ Rebellion Festival
08/19 – Hardwick, UK @ Hardwick Live Festival
08/25 – Bangor, UK @ Bangor Marina
08/26 – Dublin, UK @ The Tivoli
08/28 – Inverness, UK @ The Ironworks
08/29 – Aug Aberdeen, UK @ The Assembly
08/31 – Dundee, UK @ The Church
Watch PiL’s video for “Disappointed”: