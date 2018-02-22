Public Image Ltd. announce “The Public Image is Rotten” 40th anniversary tour

Public Image Ltd., photo by Tomohiro Noritsune

John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, left the Sex Pistols in 1978 and formed the post-punk band, Public Image Ltd. In celebration of their 40th anniversary, the English group has announced “The Public Image is Rotten” tour spanning the UK, Europe, and Japan.

(Read: Every Alternative Rock No. 1 Hit from Worst to Best)

The 32-date UK and Europe leg of the tour kicks off in Bristol on May 30th and includes performances at Holland’s Retropop Festival, Poland’s Jarocin Festival, and a headlining set at London’s Camden Rocks Festival. The Japan dates will be confirmed in the near future, as well as a “very special London date.” No word on US tour dates.

PiL will also mark the anniversary with a career-spanning box set later this year, as well as a documentary sharing its name with the tour. The Tabbert Fiiller-directed documentary premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and will be shown at select cinemas at a later date.

Public Image Ltd. 2018 Tour Dates:

05/30 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

06/01 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy

06/02 – London, UK @ Camden Rocks Festival

06/04 – Coventry, UK @ The Copper Rooms

06/06 – Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront

06/08 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

06/09 – Holland, NL @ Retropop Festival

06/10 – Den Haag, NL @ Paard van Trojoe

06/12 – Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK @ O2 Academy

06/13 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

06/15 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy

06/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

06/18 – Hull, UK @ Asylum, Hull University

06/21 – Cardiff, UK @ The Tramshed

06/23 – Exeter, UK @ Lemon Grove

06/24 – Wrexham, UK @ William Aston Hall

06/26 – Reading, UK @ Sub 89

06/27 – Frome, Somerset, UK @ Cheese & Grain

06/29 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

06/30 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

07/13 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna

07/15 – Jarocin, PL @ Jarocin Festival

08/05 – Blackpool, UK @ Rebellion Festival

08/19 – Hardwick, UK @ Hardwick Live Festival

08/25 – Bangor, UK @ Bangor Marina

08/26 – Dublin, UK @ The Tivoli

08/28 – Inverness, UK @ The Ironworks

08/29 – Aug Aberdeen, UK @ The Assembly

08/31 – Dundee, UK @ The Church

Watch PiL’s video for “Disappointed”: