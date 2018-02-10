Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Q-Tip previews Kendrick Lamar collaboration “Want U 2 Want” on Beats 1 Radio: Stream

The previously unreleased track comes on the heels of the release of Lamar's star-studded Black Panther soundtrack

by
on February 10, 2018, 12:31pm
0 comments
Q-Tip and Kendrick Lamar

Right on the heels of releasing his star-studded soundtrack for Marvel’s Black Panther, Kendrick Lamar is back with yet another new collaboration. Q-Tip previewed the track last night on Beats 1 Radio, saying the track, titled “Want U 2 Want”, is “not really new” but rather an older collaboration that the duo are just now releasing.

Listen to the vivid, swirling song on the original program here (tune in between the 1:42:00 and 1:59:00 minute marks) or stream an isolated cut of the track below via Vimeo.

Kendirck’s DAMN. just took home Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards. Q-Tip, on the other hand, was none too pleased with the awards when they snubbed A Tribe Called Quest ‘s 2016 release We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service.

Previous Story
MoviePass cuts price to $7.95, now includes access to Fandor streaming service
Next Story
R.I.P. Jóhann Jóhannsson, Golden Globe-winning film composer has died at 48
No comments