Quentin Tarantino apologizes to Roman Polanski rape victim for “ignorant” comments

Quentin Tarantino has been in some very hot water as of late due to his connection to Harvey Weinstein and Uma Thurman’s allegations of an unsafe work environment on the set of Kill Bill. Earlier this week, the filmmaker found himself under even further scrutiny after audio from a 2003 interview in which he defended director Roman Polanski surfaced.

In 1977, Polanski was arrested and charged with drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl named Samantha Geimer. He ended up pleading guilty to a lesser offense of unlawful sex with a minor, but then ran off to Paris in order to avoid actual prison time.

“He didn’t rape a 13-year-old,” Tarantino stated in the old Howard Stern interview after being asked why he continues to support the director. “It was statutory rape. That’s not quite the same thing.” He even made it a point to note that Geimer “dated the guy [Polanski]” and was “down to party with Roman.”

Now, following backlash for his comments, Tarantino has issued an apology directly to Geimer. In a statement to IndieWire, he said, “I want to publicly apologize to Samantha Geimer for my cavalier remarks on The Howard Stern Show speculating about her and the crime that was committed against her. Fifteen years later, I realize how wrong I was. Ms. Geimer WAS raped by Roman Polanski.”

“When Howard brought up Polanski, I incorrectly played devil’s advocate in the debate for the sake of being provocative,” Tarantino went on. “I didn’t take Ms. Geimer’s feelings into consideration and for that I am truly sorry.”

