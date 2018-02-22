Quincy Jones forced to apologize for being an awesome interviewee

Quincy Jones

Legendary record producer Quincy Jones recently made waves for comments he made in a pair of interviews. Specifically, he roasted Taylor Swift’s songwriting abilities, criticized The Beatles as “no-playing motherfuckers,” and divulged that actor Marlon Brandon and comedian Richard Pryor had once slept together. He also claimed to know who actually killed JFK, accused Michael Jackson of lifting a lot of music, and revealed that he once went out on a date with Ivanka Trump. Needless to say, the two interviews made for some compelling and throughly enjoyable reading material.

But not everyone was a fan of Jones’ comments. Michael Jackson’s estate questioned whether the 85-year-old producer was in “the first stages of dementia.” Jones’ own daughters also didn’t take kindly to “some of the silly things” he said and recently staged a “family intervention.” As a result, Jones has now issued an apology, because “‘wordvomit’ and bad-mouthing is inexcusable. One of the hardest things about this situation is that, this bad-mouthing has contradicted the very real messages I tried to relay about racism, homophobia, poverty… you name it.”

Jones went on to apologize to “anyone whom my words offended,” adding that he was “especially sorry to all my friends who are still here & those who weren’t.”

#LetQuincyByQuincy