R.I.P. Jóhann Jóhannsson, Golden Globe-winning film composer has died at 48

Film composer Jóhann Jóhannsson has died, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 48 years old. A cause of death is not yet known.

A native of Iceland, Jóhannsson was known for scoring films including The Theory of Everything (for which he won a Golden Globe for Best Original Score and was nominated for an Oscar); Sicario (for which he was also nominated for an Oscar); and Arrival (for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Score). Most recently, he contributed to Darren Aronofsky’s mother!. He was also attached to Blade Runner 2049, but was later replaced by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch.

Revisit our 2015 interview with Jóhannsson, and hear music from his various scores below.