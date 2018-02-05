Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

R.I.P. John Mahoney, Frasier actor has died at the age of 77

Mahoney played played Martin Crane, the father to Frasier and Niles Crane

by
on February 05, 2018, 6:11pm
1 comment

Actor John Mahoney, best known for his playing the crotchety patriarch on Frasier, has died.

Mahoney’s publicist told TMZ that the 77-year-old actor passed away Sunday in hospice care.

The British-born Mahoney played Martin Crane, the father to Frasier and Niles Crane, for all 11 seasons of the NBC sitcom. The role earned him a pair of Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actor. The entire Frasier cast was awarded a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Ensemble in 2000.

Mahoney appeared in several feature films, including The American President, Primal Fear, She’s the One, and Say Anything…. He was also a noted voice actor, heard in films like The Iron Giant and Antz.

Previous Story
CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Most Anticipated Albums of 2018
Next Story
Paramore share retro video for “Rose-Colored Boy”: Watch
1 comment