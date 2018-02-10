R.I.P. Reg E. Cathey, actor from House of Cards and The Wire has died

Reg E. Cathey, the Emmy-winning actor known for his roles in House of Cards and The Wire, has died at the age of 59.

TMZ reports that Cathey had been battling lung cancer.

Cathey earned three Emmy nominations, including a win in 2015, for his portrayal of Freddy Hayes on Netflix’s political drama House of Cards. The character is the owner of Freddy’s BBQ Rib Joint, the favorite restaurant of President Frank Underwood. In the show’s early seasons, Hayes’ restaurant is frequently used by Underwood as a place for off-the-book meetings. Later, Hayes is hired to work at the White House.

Prior to House of Cards, Cathey appeared on two acclaimed HBO dramas: he played newspaperman turned Baltimore politician Norman Wilson on The Wire, and portrayed unit manager and warden Martin Querns on Oz.

Cathey’s filmography also included roles in films like The Mask, American Psycho, and Pootie Tang.

David Simon, creator of The Wire, paid tribute to Cathey on Twitter. “Not only a fine, masterful actor — but simly one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever share some long days on the set,” he wrote. House of Cards creator Beau Willimon called Cathey “one of a kind” in his own tribute post.

Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor — but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing. pic.twitter.com/OHEUbAhTg0 — David Simon (@AoDespair) February 9, 2018