Radiohead announce 2018 North American tour

Radiohead, photo by Alex Lake

Radiohead have announced a 2018 North American tour.

Kicking off July 7th in Chicago, the 16-date outing includes multiple nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden; Montreal’s Belle Centre; Toronto’s Air Canada Centre; Boston’s TD Garden; and Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. Radiohead will also visit cities like Detroit, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh.

A limited number of W.A.S.T.E. pre-sale tickets will be available beginning February 21st. The rest of the tickets will then go on sale on Friday, Feb. 23rd and Saturday, Feb. 24th. Head to Radiohead’s website for more information. Additionally, you can grab tickets here.

Today’s announcement is somewhat surprising as guitarist Ed O’Brien previous cautioned fans that the band’s touring in 2018 would be limited to a previously announced South American trek scheduled for April. The band had otherwise planned to focus on solo projects: Greenwood recently scored films for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread and the forthcoming You Were Never Really Here starring Joaquin Phoenix, while frontman Thom Yorke is working on a film score of his own for a remake of the horror cult classic Suspiria. Yorke has also expressed an interest in reactivating Atoms For Peace, and O’Brien is eyeing a 2018 release for his debut solo album.

Radiohead 2018 Tour Dates:

04/11 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional (SUE Festival) *^

04/14 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Tecnopolis (Soundhearts Festival) *^

04/17 – Lima, PR @ Estadio Nacional (Soundhearts Festival) *^

04/20 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Parque Olimpico (Soundhearts Festival) *^

04/22 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque (Soundhearts Festival) *^

04/25 – Bogota, CO @ Parque 222 (Soundhearts Festival) *^

07/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/19 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

07/20 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

07/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

07/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena

07/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

* = w/ Flying Lotus

^ = w/ Jujun