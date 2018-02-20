Radiohead announce 2018 North American tour

Radiohead have announced a 2018 North American tour.
Kicking off July 7th in Chicago, the 16-date outing includes multiple nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden; Montreal’s Belle Centre; Toronto’s Air Canada Centre; Boston’s TD Garden; and Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. Radiohead will also visit cities like Detroit, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh.
A limited number of W.A.S.T.E. pre-sale tickets will be available beginning February 21st. The rest of the tickets will then go on sale on Friday, Feb. 23rd and Saturday, Feb. 24th. Head to Radiohead’s website for more information. Additionally, you can grab tickets here.
Today’s announcement is somewhat surprising as guitarist Ed O’Brien previous cautioned fans that the band’s touring in 2018 would be limited to a previously announced South American trek scheduled for April. The band had otherwise planned to focus on solo projects: Greenwood recently scored films for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread and the forthcoming You Were Never Really Here starring Joaquin Phoenix, while frontman Thom Yorke is working on a film score of his own for a remake of the horror cult classic Suspiria. Yorke has also expressed an interest in reactivating Atoms For Peace, and O’Brien is eyeing a 2018 release for his debut solo album.
Radiohead 2018 Tour Dates:
04/11 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional (SUE Festival) *^
04/14 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Tecnopolis (Soundhearts Festival) *^
04/17 – Lima, PR @ Estadio Nacional (Soundhearts Festival) *^
04/20 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Parque Olimpico (Soundhearts Festival) *^
04/22 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque (Soundhearts Festival) *^
04/25 – Bogota, CO @ Parque 222 (Soundhearts Festival) *^
07/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/19 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
07/20 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
07/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
07/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena
07/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
* = w/ Flying Lotus
^ = w/ Jujun