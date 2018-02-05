Rae Sremmurd share new Metro Boomin-produced track “T’d Up”: Stream

Photo by Ben Kaye

Rae Sremmurd were meant to return with their latest effort, SremmLife 3, last month. While the album has yet to actually materialize, the rap duo has today returned with a new track in “T’d Up”.

Co-produced by Metro Boomin, Chopsquad DJ, and Sremmurd’s own Swae Lee, “T’d Up” features machine gun hi-hat taps keeping the pace for glitching melody and a moody beat. Take a listen below.

Swae Lee recently confirmed via Twitter that SremmLife 3 will be a triple disc collection in the spirit of OutKast’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. In addition to a joint record from Rae Sremmurd, the bulky effort will include solo albums from both Lee and Slim Jxmmi.