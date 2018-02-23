Remo Drive announce new EP, Pop Music, share energetic song, “Blue Ribbon”: Stream

Remo Drive, photo by Trevor Sweeney

Epitaph Records, home of NOFX, Rancid, and The Offspring, has signed up-and-coming emo/pop punk outfit Remo Drive. To coincide with the announcement, the label has reissued the band’s debut album, last year’s Greatest Hits. Remo Drive have also revealed plans to drop their first-ever Epitaph release, an EP titled Pop Music.

Due out March 9th, the project features three songs, including today’s buoyant offering “Blue Ribbon”, which can be heard below. The EP said to follow in the footsteps of its Greatest Hits predecessor, channeling “’90s grunge and classic rock to create their own dynamic and deeply catchy sound.”

“It’s always going to be about loud guitars and big drums,” the group’s Erik Paulson notes in a statement. “The best thing for us to do is not worry so much about aesthetic and focus on whatever feels natural with the overarching idea of being a rock ’n’ roll band.” The Minnesota-bred band cite Title Fight, or more specifically, “older kids who smoked weed and listened to Title Fight,” as influences.

Pop Music Tracklist:

01. Blue Ribbon

02. Song of the Summer

03. Heartstrings

To celebrate Pop Music’s release, Remo Drive will kick off a US tour alongside Sorority Noise.

Remo Drive 2018 Tour Dates:

03/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

03/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

03/12 – University City, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

03/14 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

03/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

03/17 – Portland, OR @ The Analog

03/18 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

03/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

03/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

03/25 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

03/26 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

03/28 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

03/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

03/30 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

03/31 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House

04/01 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

04/03 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

04/04 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

04/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery

04/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

04/07 – Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel