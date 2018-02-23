Remo Drive announce new EP, Pop Music, share energetic song, “Blue Ribbon”: Stream

Epitaph Records, home of NOFX, Rancid, and The Offspring, has signed up-and-coming emo/pop punk outfit Remo Drive. To coincide with the announcement, the label has reissued the band’s debut album, last year’s Greatest Hits. Remo Drive have also revealed plans to drop their first-ever Epitaph release, an EP titled Pop Music.
Due out March 9th, the project features three songs, including today’s buoyant offering “Blue Ribbon”, which can be heard below. The EP said to follow in the footsteps of its Greatest Hits predecessor, channeling “’90s grunge and classic rock to create their own dynamic and deeply catchy sound.”
“It’s always going to be about loud guitars and big drums,” the group’s Erik Paulson notes in a statement. “The best thing for us to do is not worry so much about aesthetic and focus on whatever feels natural with the overarching idea of being a rock ’n’ roll band.” The Minnesota-bred band cite Title Fight, or more specifically, “older kids who smoked weed and listened to Title Fight,” as influences.
Pop Music Tracklist:
01. Blue Ribbon
02. Song of the Summer
03. Heartstrings
To celebrate Pop Music’s release, Remo Drive will kick off a US tour alongside Sorority Noise.
Remo Drive 2018 Tour Dates:
03/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
03/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
03/12 – University City, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
03/14 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
03/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
03/17 – Portland, OR @ The Analog
03/18 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
03/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
03/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
03/25 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
03/26 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
03/28 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
03/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
03/30 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings
03/31 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House
04/01 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
04/03 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
04/04 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
04/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery
04/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
04/07 – Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel