Smashing Pumpkins sold enough tickets in Chicago and Los Angeles to add second shows

Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Olivia Bee

Ticket sales for Smashing Pumpkins’ reunion tour may be sluggish in some markets, but not all. The reunited lineup of frontman Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin have added second dates in Chicago and Los Angeles after selling out previously announced shows.

Tickets to the newly announced dates (August 14th in Chicago and August 31st in Los Angeles) are available beginning Monday, March 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also grab tickets for all of the upcoming dates here.

Corgan previously said the band’s setlist would be the same each night due to tour’s unique production. However, in an Instagram post announcing the additional shows, the Pumpkins frontman teased the possibility of alternate songs for the seconds shows in Chicago and LA. He specifically mentioned “Starla” and “Thru the Eyes of Ruby”, which “seems to get mentioned a lot” on fan-submitted setlists.

Smashing Pumpkins 2018 Tour Dates:

07/12 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

07/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

07/16 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

07/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Centre

07/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

07/24 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/08 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

08/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/20 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center

08/21 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

08/24 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

08/25 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

08/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

08/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

08/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

09/01 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

09/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center