Smashing Pumpkins sold enough tickets in Chicago and Los Angeles to add second shows

Ticket sales for Smashing Pumpkins’ reunion tour may be sluggish in some markets, but not all. The reunited lineup of frontman Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin have added second dates in Chicago and Los Angeles after selling out previously announced shows.
Tickets to the newly announced dates (August 14th in Chicago and August 31st in Los Angeles) are available beginning Monday, March 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also grab tickets for all of the upcoming dates here.
Corgan previously said the band’s setlist would be the same each night due to tour’s unique production. However, in an Instagram post announcing the additional shows, the Pumpkins frontman teased the possibility of alternate songs for the seconds shows in Chicago and LA. He specifically mentioned “Starla” and “Thru the Eyes of Ruby”, which “seems to get mentioned a lot” on fan-submitted setlists.
Smashing Pumpkins 2018 Tour Dates:
07/12 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
07/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
07/16 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
07/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Centre
07/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
07/24 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/08 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
08/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
08/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/20 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center
08/21 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
08/24 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
08/25 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
08/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
08/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
08/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
09/01 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
09/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
March 5th! Tickets go onsale for 2nd shows in Chicago and Los Angeles. I guess this means exploring the idea of playing some different songs on night 2, eh? (Starla, anyone?) And thank you to all those who've offered their suggestions. Much appreciated. 'Thru the Eyes of Ruby' seems to get mentioned alot on your lists, so I'm sure @chamberdrums won't be disappointed if we pull that our for night 2 at The Forum or the United Center (seeing as it's one of his favorites). @smashingpumpkins #smashingpumpkins #SP2018 #shinyohsobright @jamesihaofficial @jjjschroeder