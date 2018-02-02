Rhye return with new album, BLOOD: Stream

Photo by Autumn Andel

Rhye are back with their sophomore album, BLOOD. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it below.

Since the R&B outfit’s 2013 debut LP, Woman, founding member Robin Hannibal has departed and the project has evolved into a musical collective led by Milosh. Meanwhile, the band’s sound has grown from their many months on the road.

“We’ve spent the last few years on the road translating the Woman album from a bedroom project into a full live experience,” Milosh explained in a press release. “With BLOOD, it’s been the opposite process; the music and sounds were really born out of the live environment and are built for performance.”

BLOOD Artwork:

BLOOD Tracklist:

01. Waste

02. Taste

03. Feel Your Weight

04. Please

05. Count to Five

06. Song for You

07. Blood Knows

08. Stay Safe

09. Phoenix

10. Softly

11. Sinful

Rhye have mapped out world tour dates behind BLOOD and will be making their way around the festival circuit this spring and summer, including dates at All Points East and Primavera Sound.