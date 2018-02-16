Ride share Tomorrow’s Shore, the companion EP to their 2017 comeback album: Stream

Ride

Last summer, English shoegazers Ride returned with their first new LP in 21 years with Weather Diaries, a solid outing packed with “inventive, invigorated music” that seemed to promise we wouldn’t have to wait two decades for more new tunes. Turns out we didn’t have to wait even a year, as the band just dropped a companion EP, Tomorrow’s Shore, via Witchita.

Tomorrow’s Shore features four tracks, two of which—“Pulsar” and “Catch You Dreaming”—we’ve already sampled. The others—”Keep It Real” and “Cold Water People”—are as atmospheric, yearning, and slathered in stardust as you’d expect from the spaced-out legends. Stream it in full below, or grab a copy here.

Tomorrow’s Shore Artwork:

Tomorrow’s Shore Tracklist:

01. Pulsar

02. Keep It Surreal

03. Cold Water People

04. Catch You Dreaming