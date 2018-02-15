Run the Jewels are the 2018 Record Store Day Ambassadors

Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye

On April 21st, vinyl enthusiasts will descend on independent record stores across the nation in celebration of Record Store Day. This year, those music fans will have their hands locked in the fist and gun position, because Run the Jewels have been dubbed the 2018 RSD Ambassadors.

“BRING ME MY SCEPTER AND CEREMONIAL ROBE,” El-P tweeted gleefully, announcing the news, “FOR @runjewels ARE THIS YEARS RECORD STORE DAY AMBASSADORS. i was told i can park anywhere now.” The duo’s Twitter account also revealed the official RSD Ambassadors badge, as you can see ahead.

A video statement from RTJ is expected soon and should feature a tease of what they’re going to deliver for RSD 2018.

Last year saw St. Vincent take on the royal duties of RSD Ambassador, following in the footsteps of Dave Grohl, Jack White, Metallica, Iggy Pop, Ozzy Osbourne, and Chuck D.