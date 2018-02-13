Run the Jewels hop on new Boots collaboration “Delete Delete”: Stream

Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye

Run the Jewels delivered an impressive 14-song set on Austin City Limits last month. Today, the hip-hop duo has returned with another treat for fans in the form of a collaboration with Boots.

Dubbed “Delete Delete”, the track is taken from #DARKDAZE, a new EP by Boots released in celebration of his 31st birthday. Here, Killer Mike and El-P trade lines over the deep, rumbling hum of bass while also joined by special guests Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Black Mirror actress Cristin Milioti.

Take a listen to “Delete Delete”, as well as the entire EP, below.

As RTJ lovers know, this is hardly the first time the two acts have linked up in the studio: Boots produced a good chunk of RTJ’s second and third albums. He’s also known for his work with Beyoncé and Kelela. Boots’ last album came in 2015 with AQUARIA.

RTJ are set to open Lorde’s North American tour, which kicks off next month. Grab tickets here.