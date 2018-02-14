Ryan Adams shares new “Baby I Love You” for Valentine’s Day: Stream

Ryan Adams, photo by Philip Cosores

In addition to gifting flowers and chocolate, consider firing up this new Ryan Adams song, released to coincide with Valentine’s Day. The cut is called “Baby I Love You”, features jangling guitars, and a pleading Adams. “If I cry to you, can you hold me still?” he asks his partner. “I don’t want anymore tears, I’m just broken from the years … please don’t go.” It’s not exactly the sappiest love-dovey track, but when is this holiday ever perfect?

Per a statement, Adams described “Baby I Love You” as “a song to one’s baby, whom they love — a unique twist on Ryan Adams’ classic recipe, with key ingredient ‘sad’ replaced ‘happy.’” Take a listen below. You can also grab

“Baby I Love You” Artwork:

Adams’ most recent album, Prisoner, was one of the best of 2017. He recently contributed to Tegan and Sara’s 10th anniversary covers edition of The Con.