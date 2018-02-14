Ryan Adams shares new “Baby I Love You” for Valentine’s Day: Stream

In addition to gifting flowers and chocolate, consider firing up this new Ryan Adams song, released to coincide with Valentine’s Day. The cut is called “Baby I Love You”, features jangling guitars, and a pleading Adams. “If I cry to you, can you hold me still?” he asks his partner. “I don’t want anymore tears, I’m just broken from the years … please don’t go.” It’s not exactly the sappiest love-dovey track, but when is this holiday ever perfect?
Per a statement, Adams described “Baby I Love You” as “a song to one’s baby, whom they love — a unique twist on Ryan Adams’ classic recipe, with key ingredient ‘sad’ replaced ‘happy.’” Take a listen below. You can also grab
“Baby I Love You” Artwork:
Adams’ most recent album, Prisoner, was one of the best of 2017. He recently contributed to Tegan and Sara’s 10th anniversary covers edition of The Con.