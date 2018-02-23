Saba announces 2018 North American tour dates

After a 2017 that saw Saba dropping a number of gripping, elegant singles—one of which went on to become one of our favorite songs of the year—the Chicago rapper will be spending the spring touring North America.
In what he’s calling the “Care For Me Tour,” Saba will be bringing singles like “World In My Hands”, “How You Live”, and “Where Ideas Sing”, as well as cuts from 2016’s Bucket List mixtape, to 28 cities across April and May. See Saba’s full tour itinerary below.
Saba 2018 Tour Dates:
04/10 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
04/13 – New York, NY @ Highline Ballroom
04/14 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore
04/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
04/19 – Orlando, FL @ Soundbar
04/20 – Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder
04/21 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
04/23 – Dallas, TX @ 3 Links
04/24 – Houston, TX @ Studio
04/25 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
04/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Warehouse 508
04/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red
04/30 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room (HOB)
05/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy
05/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
05/05 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne
05/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
05/08 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
05/11 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes
05/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada
05/14 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
05/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street
05/18 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter
05/19 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide