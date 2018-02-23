Saba announces 2018 North American tour dates

Saba, photo by Heather Kaplan

After a 2017 that saw Saba dropping a number of gripping, elegant singles—one of which went on to become one of our favorite songs of the year—the Chicago rapper will be spending the spring touring North America.

In what he’s calling the “Care For Me Tour,” Saba will be bringing singles like “World In My Hands”, “How You Live”, and “Where Ideas Sing”, as well as cuts from 2016’s Bucket List mixtape, to 28 cities across April and May. See Saba’s full tour itinerary below.

Saba 2018 Tour Dates:

04/10 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

04/13 – New York, NY @ Highline Ballroom

04/14 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

04/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

04/19 – Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

04/20 – Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder

04/21 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

04/23 – Dallas, TX @ 3 Links

04/24 – Houston, TX @ Studio

04/25 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

04/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Warehouse 508

04/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

04/30 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room (HOB)

05/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

05/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

05/05 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne

05/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune

05/08 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

05/11 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes

05/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada

05/14 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

05/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street

05/18 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter

05/19 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide