Saba stays “Busy” with new single and video: Watch

Introspective cut follows his North American tour announcement last week

on February 27, 2018, 3:14pm
Saba

Chicago’s own Saba closed out 2017 with a stream of releases, including tracks like “Where Ideas Sing”, “360”, “How You Live”, and a collaboration with Mick Jenkins. The rising rapper’s “There You Go” single even landed on our Top 50 Songs of the Year list.

Saba’s clearly looking to keep the momentum going in 2018, as he revealed plans for a North American tour last week. Today, he’s back with a new single whose title aptly captures his diligent work ethic as of late. Dubbed “Busy”, it finds the MC wrestling with social anxiety and trust issues while backed by smooth production co-helmed by Saba himself.

Check it out below via its music video. Directed by Peter Collins Campbell, it stars Saba and some masked figures who are likely meant to symbolize his anxieties.

