Sade contributes first new song in seven years to A Wrinkle in Time soundtrack

Ava DuVernay put together a powerful all-star cast for her upcoming adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, including the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Zach Galifianakis. The Selma director also went big for the film’s accompanying soundtrack, tapping R&B icon Sade to contribute a new original song.

Entitled “Flower of the Universe”, the song marks the British singer’s first new material since the release of 2011’s The Ultimate Collection, a greatest hits album that featured four previously unreleased tracks. “I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway,” DuVernay said in a tweet announcing the song. “She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget.”

In subsequent tweets, DuVernay revealed that Sia, Kehlani, Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled, and Chloe + Halle also recorded songs for A Wrinkle in Time. Composer Ramin Djawadi, best known for creating the theme for Game of Thrones, penned the score.

A Wrinkle in Time and its accompanying OST are out on March 9th. Find DuVernay’s tweets announcing the contributors, including snippets of Chloe + Halle’s and Kehlani’s songs, below.

