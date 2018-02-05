Sasquatch! reveals 2018 lineup: Bon Iver, The National, David Byrne, and Modest Mouse lead the way

Sasquatch! has revealed its 2018 lineup. Now in its 17th year, the annual music and camping festival returns to the scenic Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington from May 25th-27th.

This year’s impressive lineup boasts Bon Iver, The National, David Byrne, and Modest Mouse as headliners. Other notable acts include Tyler the Creator, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Spoon, Grizzly Bear, Explosions in the Sky, Neko Case, Vince Staples, TV on the Radio, Slowdive, Thundercat, Wolf Parade, Japandroids, Perfume Genius, Noname, Perdro the Lion, tUnE-yArDs, Phoebe Bridgers, Hurray For the Riff Raff, White Reaper, and Charly Bliss.

Also playing are Ray Lamontagne, Tash Sultana, Margo Price, Lizzo, Rostam, TOKiMONSTA, Julien Baker, Whitney, Pup, Pond, (Sandy) Alex G, Japanese Breakfast, Sango, Jeff Rosenstock, Son Little, Benjamin Clementine, Alex Lahey, Choir! Choir! Choir!, Tanks & The Bangas, Shakey Graves, Big Thief, Girlpool, and more.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 10th. You can also grab them here.