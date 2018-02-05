Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Sasquatch! reveals 2018 lineup: Bon Iver, The National, David Byrne, and Modest Mouse lead the way

Plus: Tyler the Creator, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Spoon, Grizzly Bear, Explosions in the Sky, Neko Case, Vince Staples, and many more

by
on February 05, 2018, 1:12pm
0 comments

Sasquatch! has revealed its 2018 lineup. Now in its 17th year, the annual music and camping festival returns to the scenic Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington from May 25th-27th.

This year’s impressive lineup boasts Bon Iver, The National, David Byrne, and Modest Mouse as headliners. Other notable acts include Tyler the Creator, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Spoon, Grizzly Bear, Explosions in the Sky, Neko Case, Vince Staples, TV on the Radio, Slowdive, Thundercat, Wolf Parade, Japandroids, Perfume Genius, Noname, Perdro the Lion, tUnE-yArDs, Phoebe Bridgers, Hurray For the Riff Raff, White Reaper, and Charly Bliss.

Also playing are Ray Lamontagne, Tash Sultana, Margo Price, Lizzo, Rostam, TOKiMONSTA, Julien Baker, Whitney, Pup, Pond, (Sandy) Alex G, Japanese Breakfast, Sango, Jeff Rosenstock, Son Little, Benjamin Clementine, Alex Lahey, Choir! Choir! Choir!, Tanks & The Bangas, Shakey Graves, Big Thief, Girlpool, and more.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 10th. You can also grab them here.

sasquatch 2018 Sasquatch! reveals 2018 lineup: Bon Iver, The National, David Byrne, and Modest Mouse lead the way

Previous Story
LCD Soundsystem perform “You Wanted a Hit” in web exclusive Austin City Limits clip: Watch
Next Story
Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Regine Chassagne and Preservation Hall Jazz Band team up on new Mardi Gras song “Ann Ale! (Let’s Go!)”: Stream
No comments