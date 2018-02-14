Scott Baio accused of sexual misconduct by another Charles In Charge cast member

Nicole Eggert, attorney Lisa Bloom, Alexander Polinsky

Another Charles In Charge cast member has accused Scott Baio of sexual misconduct, according to Variety. During a press conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Alexander Polinsky described the years of harassment as homophobic in nature.

Polinsky alleged the “hazing” and “torture” began after he witnessed a 14-year-old Eggert sitting on Baio’s lap backstage, reports Deadline. After misreading the situation for horseplay, the 12-year-old Polinsky also hopped onto Baio’s lap, after which the older cast member “threw me off and angrily called me a faggot.”

At one point, Baio allegedly exposed himself to Polinsky and “said I’d never be loved by a woman because I was so effeminate.” He also pulled the younger actor’s pants down in front of the crew, who were aware of the abuse but “they were too scared of losing their jobs” to act on the situation.

“I was sexually harassed by Scott Baio and ultimately assaulted by him between the ages of 12 and 15 years old,” Polinsky detailed in his statement. He was joined by his attorney Lisa Bloom and Charles In Charge co-star, Nicole Eggert, who apologized to Polinsky for not speaking up for him back in the 1980s.

Eggert first stepped forward with accusations of sexual assault in late January. At the time, Baio responded to the allegations by claiming Eggert and Polinksy had “decided to team up against” him. Baio also revealed he sent letters to them in 2017 telling them to both go to the police if they had legitimate claims.

Polinsky said he was speaking up for healing purposes and to “be a small part of change in the world,” especially in the increased safety for child actors, models, and athletes. He said he wants a public apology from Baio for both himself and Eggert. Polinsky added that Baio called him 10 years ago to invite him to a party and apologize for the past behavior. Polinsky did not accept the apology, however, as he was “not ready” to hear it at the time.

Earlier today, Baio announced that he would be holding a press conference of his own at 2 p.m. PST “to discuss the latest false claims and allegations.” It will also be streamed on Facebook Live.