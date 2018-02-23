Screaming Females unleash new album All At Once: Stream

Screaming Females, photo by Farrah Skeiky

Today, Screaming Females celebrate the release of their new album, All At Once. Apple Music and Spotify users can hear it in full down below.

Due out through Don Giovanni Records, the LP serves as the band’s seventh overall and follow-up to 2015’s acclaimed Rose Mountain. The 15-track effort is said to be the punk trio’s “most expansive and imaginative work to date,” and one whose arrangements are “meant to evoke the energy and spontaneity of their live shows.” (And their live shows are no joke.)

“When you’ve been a band for 12 or 13 years, the resources can dry up and you just go back to what feels comfortable,” drummer Jarrett Dougherty explains in a statement. “The other option is that you develop stuff that a younger band would not have been able to do.”

All At Once was recorded in London Bridge Studio and Red Room in Seattle alongside producer Matt Bayles (Mastodon, Russian Circles). Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty makes a cameo appearance, and for the first time, instruments such as synths, wurlitzers, and xylophones were woven into Screaming Females’ screeching punk rock tapestry.

In support, the New Jersey-bred punks are out touring across North America until the end of April.

All At Once Artwork:

All At Once Tracklist:

01. Glass House

02. Black Moon

03. I’ll Make You Sorry

04. Dirt

05. Agnes Martin

06. Deeply

07. Soft Domination

08. End Of My Bloodline

09. Chamber For Sleep Pt. I

10. Chamber For Sleep Pt. II

11. Bird In Space

12. Fantasy Lens

13. My Body

14. Drop By Drop

15. Step Outside