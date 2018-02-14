Sleigh Bells join Weezer and Pixies’ co-headlining summer tour

Sleigh Bells, photo by Ben Kaye

Spastic electro-pop outfit Sleigh Bells will add some extra texture to an upcoming North American tour headlined by Weezer and Pixies, two bands who already made this trek a unique melding of alt-rock royalty.

The Wombats will open the tour during its early dates, with Sleigh Bells taking over at the July 17th show in Mansfield, MA. They’ll stick around until the tour wraps up in Phoenix on August 12th. You can grab tickets here, or enter our ongoing giveaway for a chance to win tickets to a show of your choice.

Expect to hear some scorchers from last year’s mini-LP Kid Kruschev. Below, check out their full list of 2018 dates, as well as the music video for Kid Kruschev’s “And Saints”.

Sleigh Bells 2018 Tour Dates:

02/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

07/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

07/20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

07/21 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *

07/22 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

07/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

07/25 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood *

07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

07/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

07/31 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

08/01 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/04 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

08/07 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

08/11 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre *

08/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion *

* = Weezer and Pixies