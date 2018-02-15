Founding members of Smashing Pumpkins reunite for “Shiny and Oh So Bright” Tour

Music’s worst kept secret is finally official: Three-fourths of Smashing Pumpkins’ founding lineup — frontman Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin — are reuniting for a US tour. It marks the trio’s first such outing together since 2000 and comes in celebration of the band’s 30th anniversary.
Dubbed “Shiny And Oh So Bright,” the 36-city arena tour kicks off in July and runs into early September. Joining Corgan, Iha, and Chamberlin on the road is longtime Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder, “as the band moves to a three guitar lineup to better emulate the signature tones and textures of their albums.” The identity of the band’s touring bassist has not been announced, but it’s rumored to be Jack Bates, the bassist of Joy Order/New Order’s Peter Hook.
According to a press release, The Pumpkins’ setlist will pull exclusively from their first five albums: Gish, Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Adore, and Machina/The Machines of God. “This show and staging will be unlike any we’ve ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we’ve ever played. For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang,” Corgan said in a statement.
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 23rd. You can also grab them here.
As you may have heard, the band’s founding bassist D’arcy Wretzky will not be taking part in the festivities. Depending on who you believe, either Corgan lied to Wretzky about her involvement from the get-go, or Wretzky “always deferred” overtures from Corgan “to participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face.” Regardless, Wretzky essentially blew up any chance of her participating when she sat down for an explosive, tell-all interview and questioned whether Corgan had a brain tumor.
Smashing Pumpkins 2018 Tour Dates:
07/12 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
07/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
07/16 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
07/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Centre
07/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
07/24 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/08 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
08/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
08/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/20 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center
08/21 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
08/24 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
08/25 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
08/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
08/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
09/01 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
09/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
Watch the tour announcement video below.