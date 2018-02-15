Founding members of Smashing Pumpkins reunite for “Shiny and Oh So Bright” Tour

Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and Jeff Schroeder of Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Olivia Bee

Music’s worst kept secret is finally official: Three-fourths of Smashing Pumpkins’ founding lineup — frontman Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin — are reuniting for a US tour. It marks the trio’s first such outing together since 2000 and comes in celebration of the band’s 30th anniversary.

Dubbed “Shiny And Oh So Bright,” the 36-city arena tour kicks off in July and runs into early September. Joining Corgan, Iha, and Chamberlin on the road is longtime Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder, “as the band moves to a three guitar lineup to better emulate the signature tones and textures of their albums.” The identity of the band’s touring bassist has not been announced, but it’s rumored to be Jack Bates, the bassist of Joy Order/New Order’s Peter Hook.

(Read: The Very Best of the Smashing Pumpkins, from top album to greatest deep cuts)

According to a press release, The Pumpkins’ setlist will pull exclusively from their first five albums: Gish, Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Adore, and Machina/The Machines of God. “This show and staging will be unlike any we’ve ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we’ve ever played. For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang,” Corgan said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 23rd. You can also grab them here.

As you may have heard, the band’s founding bassist D’arcy Wretzky will not be taking part in the festivities. Depending on who you believe, either Corgan lied to Wretzky about her involvement from the get-go, or Wretzky “always deferred” overtures from Corgan “to participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face.” Regardless, Wretzky essentially blew up any chance of her participating when she sat down for an explosive, tell-all interview and questioned whether Corgan had a brain tumor.

Smashing Pumpkins 2018 Tour Dates:

07/12 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

07/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

07/16 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

07/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Centre

07/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

07/24 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/08 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

08/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/20 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center

08/21 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

08/24 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

08/25 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

08/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

08/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

09/01 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

09/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

Watch the tour announcement video below.