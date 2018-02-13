Smashing Pumpkins address D’arcy Wretzky reunion accusations in new statement

Smashing Pumpkins' Classic Lineup: Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha, and D'arcy Wretzky

A countdown clock suggests the Smashing Pumpkins are expected to make a big announcement regarding their reunion this Thursday. However, the reunion news has taken something of a backseat to the drama unfolding amongst the band members, specifically between bassist D’arcy Wretzky and frontman Billy Corgan.

According to an interview with Wretzky yesterday, Corgan had reassured her she’d be involved in the reunion, only to later rescind the offer and claim that the other members didn’t want her to take part in it. “Yeah, I think people might be getting sick and tired of being manipulated by Billy,” she replied to a fan on Facebook who called the reunion plans a mess.

Now, the Pumpkins have released an official statement addressing Wretzky’s comments and the reunion. In it, they claim that “despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face,” but that “she always deferred.” They also emphasize that the entire band — guitarist James Iha, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, and Corgan — has been in agreement about inviting Wretzky to join them.

Read the full statement below.

In reuniting The Smashing Pumpkins, the band’s dedication remains to its fans and its music. To that, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and William Corgan haven’t played a show with D’arcy Wretzky for over 18 years. But it’s not for a lack of trying. For despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred. We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon.