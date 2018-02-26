Smashing Pumpkins’ reunion tour doesn’t appear to be selling very well

Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Olivia Bee

Three-fourths of Smashing Pumpkins’ founding lineup — frontman Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin — are reuniting for a US tour this summer. It marks the trio’s first such outing together since 2000 and comes in celebration of the band’s 30th anniversary. Tickets to these shows went on sale Friday and surely they’re all sold out by now, right?

Not even close.

As Twitter user solace points out, there are quite a number of markets where a vast majority of the seats are still available. That includes shows scheduled in Saint Paul, Sioux Falls, Salt Lake City, Pittsburgh, Omaha, and Detroit.

oof. that's a lot of tickets available pic.twitter.com/6lOwxmmIcm — kyle matteson (@solace) February 23, 2018

the weakest markets by far (so far) are Sioux Falls, Salt Lake City, Pittsburgh, Omaha, and Detroit pic.twitter.com/NaBbHmvzT1 — kyle matteson (@solace) February 23, 2018

btw, here's a few others with very little tickets sold… Sacramento, Seattle, Indianapolis, Columbus pic.twitter.com/VO6hSZDL3G — kyle matteson (@solace) February 26, 2018

In the Pumpkins’ defense, their hometown show in Chicago is nearly sold out. But large swaths of tickets also still available in New York City and Glendale, where the tour is scheduled to kick off on July 7th.

my curiosity got the best of me… this tour is not selling ANYWHERE that isn't Chicago, NYC, or Connecticut (lol). even MSG still has a decent amount of tickets available for. Tour opener in AZ is weak too. pic.twitter.com/5eWwS3ldlQ — kyle matteson (@solace) February 23, 2018

One can’t help but wonder how much better these shows would have sold had founding bassist D’arcy Wretzky not started World War 3 with Corgan just days before tickets went on sale. The size of the venues they’re playing and pricing of tickets (they’re going for as much as $500 each) are also likely contributing factors. The lackluster sales might also explain why Corgan is reaching out to fans asking them to help him build the tour’s setlist.