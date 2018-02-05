Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer premieres on Good Morning America: Watch

Last night, Disney and Lucasfilm offered a first glimpse of their hilarious new anthology film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, with a teaser trailer teeming with lighthearted fare. You know, like Star Destroyers materializing out of lightning storms and moody portraits of stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, and Woody Harrelson. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller Ron Howard has clearly delivered a rare comedy gem.

Now they’re back with a longer trailer, which the Mouse House opted to drop on Good Morning America. In hindsight, it was a smart move, seeing how most studios offered short teasers during the Super Bowl with the hopes of people finding the full thing online right after. But, c’mon, nobody is leaving that fun dip and their seat on the couch to watch a trailer. So, this move gives our favorite smuggler a proper spotlight.

Whether it’s earned is a whole other story. (Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, well, never tell me the odds.) Judging from this trailer, it’s quite obvious that Howard has tailored the film enough to Disney’s standards, so those worrying this might turn out to be an Ace Ventura in Space can sit back, relax, and mutter one long, “Alllllrighty then.” No, this looks like another lighthearted adventure from the mind of Lawrence Kasdan.

