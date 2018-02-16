Sophie shares sprawling, texturally rich new single, “Faceshopping”: Stream

Sophie, photo by Killian Young

London pop singer Sophie took a bold step forward with comeback single “It’s Okay to Cry” in October, using its release a means of finally revealing herself to the public for the first time. She returned a few months later with the boldly sexual “Pony Boy”, a song that showcased the artist’s embrace of multi-textural sounds in much the same way as he latest single, “Faceshopping”.

It begins with barely perceptible beats and Sophie’s bold chorus, which then gives way to a spray of glitchy noise pop that serves as a striking counterpart to the abrasive synths that herald the singer’s playful pop flourishes. Roughly halfway through, the floor drops out, revealing something both crystalline and operatic. It’s quite the journey.

Sophie says the following of the song in a statement:

“It’s real!

Faceshopping!

I’m real when I shop my face!

I’m delighted to present this next single from my album.

Created together with my darling of inspiration for this project- Cecile Believe.”

Listen to it below.

Sophie will bring her striking live show, which incorporates an intricate audiovisual design and contributions from feminist dance duo FLUCT, to London’s Heaven on March 13th. In May, she’ll appear at Moogfest as part of a lineup primarily featuring female, non-binary, and transgender artists.