Soundset reveals 2018 lineup: Erykah Badu, Wu-Tang Clan, Migos, Tyler the Creator

Soundset Festival

Soundset, the annual rap festival put on by Minneapolis hip-hop label Rhymesayers, has revealed its 2018 lineup. The impressive bill is led by Erykah Badu, Wu-Tang Can (celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers), Migos, Tyler the Creator, Ice-T, and Brockhampton.

Other noteworthy acts include Atmosphere, Logic, Russ, Jaden Smith, Kamaiyah, Westside Gunn & Conway, Hieroglyphics, Grieves, Murs, Prof, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rapsody, Pell, Jack Harlow, Lazerbeak and Paper Tiger are Sick Trim, Evidence, and Young M.A., among others.

The one-day festival goes down Sunday, May 27th, at the Minnesota Saint Fairgrounds in St. Paul. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 2nd.