Speedy Ortiz announce new album, Twerp Verse, share video for lead single, “Lucky 88”: Watch

Speedy Ortiz, photo by Shervin Lainez

Speedy Ortiz have announced a new album, Twerp Verse. The Northampton indie outfit’s third LP overall and follow-up to 2015’s excellent Foil Deer is out April 27th via Carpark. It marks their first full-length with guitarist Andy Molholt (Laser Background), who replaced Devin McKnight after he left to front Maneka last summer.

Produced by Mike Mogis (Bright Eyes, Rilo Kiley) and mastered by Emily Lazar (Sia, HAIM), Twerp Verse is actually the band’s second attempt at a new record. They’d recorded a different album in the fall of 2016, only to scrap it following the election. “The songs on the album that were strictly personal or lovey dovey just didn’t mean anything to me anymore,” singer/songwriter Sadie Dupuis said in a press release. “That’s not the kind of music I’ve found healing or motivating in the past few years, and I was surprised I’d written so much of it.”

So, Dupuis spent the next four months working on new material that was unafraid to address the cultural and political turmoil around her. She also pulled in some of the pop influences she’d explored in her Sadi13 solo project, leading to perhaps Speedy Ortiz’s most accessible music yet.

Our first listen comes via lead single “Lucky 88”, a disillusioned vibration of synths and snappy percussion. The lyrics find Dupuis losing faith in the system she was taught to trust, a theme reflected in director Emily Yoshida’s accompanying video. In the clip, it’s the ease of life-at-your-fingertips presented by technology that provokes apathy even as the world around you becomes covered in slime. Check out the video below.

Pre-orders for Twerp Verse are available here or at Carpark’s website. The Dupuis-designed album art and tracklist are below.

Twerp Verse Artwork:

Twerp Verse Tracklist:

01. Buck Me Off

02. Lean In When I Suffer

03. Lucky 88

04. Can I Kiss You?

05. Backslidin’

06. Villain

07. I’m Blessed

08. Sport Death

09. Alone with Girls

10. Moving In

11. You Hate The Title

Speedy Ortiz will support their latest effort with a round of North American tour dates this summer. Find the docket below.

Speedy Ortiz 2018 Tour Dates:

03/13-16 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest

04/21 – Lansing, MI @ Stoopfest

05/03 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

05/05 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/07 – Norfolk, VA @ Charlie’s American Cafe

05/08 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory

05/10 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

05/12 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

05/13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/14 – Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern

05/15 – Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola

05/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/29 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

05/30 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

06/01 – Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock’n’Roll Chicken Shack

06/02 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

06/03 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

06/06 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

06/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

06/09 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

06/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

06/12 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

06/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

06/14 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

06/16 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

06/17 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb

06/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill’s Duck Room

06/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi