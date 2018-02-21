Speedy Ortiz announce new album, Twerp Verse, share video for lead single, “Lucky 88”: Watch

Speedy Ortiz have announced a new album, Twerp Verse. The Northampton indie outfit’s third LP overall and follow-up to 2015’s excellent Foil Deer is out April 27th via Carpark. It marks their first full-length with guitarist Andy Molholt (Laser Background), who replaced Devin McKnight after he left to front Maneka last summer.
Produced by Mike Mogis (Bright Eyes, Rilo Kiley) and mastered by Emily Lazar (Sia, HAIM), Twerp Verse is actually the band’s second attempt at a new record. They’d recorded a different album in the fall of 2016, only to scrap it following the election. “The songs on the album that were strictly personal or lovey dovey just didn’t mean anything to me anymore,” singer/songwriter Sadie Dupuis said in a press release. “That’s not the kind of music I’ve found healing or motivating in the past few years, and I was surprised I’d written so much of it.”
So, Dupuis spent the next four months working on new material that was unafraid to address the cultural and political turmoil around her. She also pulled in some of the pop influences she’d explored in her Sadi13 solo project, leading to perhaps Speedy Ortiz’s most accessible music yet.
Our first listen comes via lead single “Lucky 88”, a disillusioned vibration of synths and snappy percussion. The lyrics find Dupuis losing faith in the system she was taught to trust, a theme reflected in director Emily Yoshida’s accompanying video. In the clip, it’s the ease of life-at-your-fingertips presented by technology that provokes apathy even as the world around you becomes covered in slime. Check out the video below.
Pre-orders for Twerp Verse are available here or at Carpark’s website. The Dupuis-designed album art and tracklist are below.
Twerp Verse Artwork:
Twerp Verse Tracklist:
01. Buck Me Off
02. Lean In When I Suffer
03. Lucky 88
04. Can I Kiss You?
05. Backslidin’
06. Villain
07. I’m Blessed
08. Sport Death
09. Alone with Girls
10. Moving In
11. You Hate The Title
Speedy Ortiz will support their latest effort with a round of North American tour dates this summer. Find the docket below.
Speedy Ortiz 2018 Tour Dates:
03/13-16 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest
04/21 – Lansing, MI @ Stoopfest
05/03 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
05/05 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/07 – Norfolk, VA @ Charlie’s American Cafe
05/08 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory
05/10 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
05/12 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
05/13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/14 – Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern
05/15 – Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola
05/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/29 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
05/30 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
06/01 – Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock’n’Roll Chicken Shack
06/02 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
06/03 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
06/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
06/06 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
06/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
06/09 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
06/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
06/12 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
06/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
06/14 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
06/16 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
06/17 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb
06/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill’s Duck Room
06/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi