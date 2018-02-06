Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse adds John Krasinski as an older Peter Parker

One of the more interesting 2018 studio projects on the docket is Sony’s latest effort to retain some agency over the Spider-Man franchise. While the live action version of the character is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony’s animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will exist as a standalone entry into the canon. Though the film will focus on the recent Ultimate version of the webslinger, Miles Morales (to be voiced by Dope‘s Shameik Moore), an older Peter Parker will also appear, and now we know who will provide his voice.

FandomWire reports that John Krasinski has signed on to play the original Spidey in Morales’ world. If the movie adheres closely to the comics, it’s actually possible Krasinski’s Parker will be from another world — or, as the title suggests, Spider-Verse. Whatever the case, he’ll join Moore, along with Mahershala Ali and Brian Tyree Henry as Morales’ uncle and father, respectively, in this fresh take on the Spider-Man mythos.

It’s also rumored that Tom Hardy will be voicing the villain Venom in the film, meaning he’ll be reprising his role from this year’s R-rated Venom standalone feature. It seems unlikely the animated film and the live action one will be connected in real terms, however, and this is likely just a bit of Easter Egg casting, like Billy Dee Williams voicing Two-Face in The LEGO Batman Movie. Liev Schreiber is also set to voice a bad guy in the movie.

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released late last year to positive buzz, with its unique visual style. The movie will hit theaters on December 14th.