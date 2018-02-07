Menu
St. Vincent covers Rihanna and SZA’s “Consideration”: Stream

She also played a stripped down version of “Los Ageless” for the Spotify Singles series

by
on February 07, 2018, 3:44pm
St. Vincent photo by David Brendan Hall

St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, is the latest artist to participate in the Spotify Singles series. During her session at Spotify’s Studios in New York, she covered Rihanna and SZA’s collaboration, “Consideration”, from the Barbadian singer’s 2016 album, Anti.

Clark twists the sultry R&B song into a track which would be right at home on her latest album, MASSEDUCTION, by giving it her own vocal phrasing and slightly switching up the cadence. In addition, she performed a stripped down version of her own track, “Los Ageless”.

Hear both tracks below.

St. Vincent recently covered Sleater-Kinney’s “Modern Girl” while warming up backstage during her ongoing Fear the Future tour. You can also catch her this spring and summer on the festival circuit, including appearances at Coachella, Boston Calling, NyC’s Panorama, and more.

