St. Vincent’s Annie Clark performs intimate, acoustic cover of Pearl Jam’s “Tremor Christ”: Watch

St. Vincent, photo by David Brendan Hall

St. Vincent’s live show is positively volcanic—there’s a reason she was our live act of the year—but the pop-rock virtuoso is every bit as compelling in an intimate setting as she is holding court over a stadium. Just check out this acoustic cover of Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy standout “Tremor Christ”, which Annie Clark uploaded to her Instagram.

“‘Tremor Christ’ warmup in Asheville,” she writes. And Clark’s no fairweather fan, either—in 2013, she and Carrie Brownstein joined Pearl Jam onstage for a raucous cover of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In the Free World”. She’s also credited Pearl Jam’s song “Jeremy” for changing her life.

See her post below.

St. Vincent’s Fear the Future tour in support of last year’s MASSEDUCATION rolls on, with the songstress bringing her show to Atlanta on Saturday night. See her full list of remaining dates below, as well as her upcoming festival appearances. Grab tickets here.

St. Vincent 2018 Tour Dates:

02/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

02/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

02/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

02/22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

02/23 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

02/24 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

02/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

04/07 – Toluca, MX @ Ceremonia Festival

04/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

05/22 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa

05/23 – Richmond, VA @ The National

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/03 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival ^

06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/01 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/05-07 – Trenčín, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival

08/07-11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09 – Gotenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/10 – Helsinki, FN @ Flow Festival

08/18-08/19 – Tokyo and Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic

08/30 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

^ = w/ Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Patti Smith, and Courtney Barnett