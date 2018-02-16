St. Vincent’s Annie Clark performs intimate, acoustic cover of Pearl Jam’s “Tremor Christ”: Watch

St. Vincent’s live show is positively volcanic—there’s a reason she was our live act of the year—but the pop-rock virtuoso is every bit as compelling in an intimate setting as she is holding court over a stadium. Just check out this acoustic cover of Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy standout “Tremor Christ”, which Annie Clark uploaded to her Instagram.
“‘Tremor Christ’ warmup in Asheville,” she writes. And Clark’s no fairweather fan, either—in 2013, she and Carrie Brownstein joined Pearl Jam onstage for a raucous cover of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In the Free World”. She’s also credited Pearl Jam’s song “Jeremy” for changing her life.
See her post below.
St. Vincent’s Fear the Future tour in support of last year’s MASSEDUCATION rolls on, with the songstress bringing her show to Atlanta on Saturday night. See her full list of remaining dates below, as well as her upcoming festival appearances. Grab tickets here.
St. Vincent 2018 Tour Dates:
02/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
02/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
02/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
02/22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
02/23 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
02/24 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
02/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
04/07 – Toluca, MX @ Ceremonia Festival
04/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
05/22 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa
05/23 – Richmond, VA @ The National
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/03 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival ^
06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/01 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
07/05-07 – Trenčín, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival
08/07-11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09 – Gotenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/10 – Helsinki, FN @ Flow Festival
08/18-08/19 – Tokyo and Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic
08/30 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
^ = w/ Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Patti Smith, and Courtney Barnett